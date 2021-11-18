Advertisement

Student caught bringing pellet gun to school

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Parents at United South High School are concerned after receiving a letter saying that a student brought a pellet gun to school.

In the letter it says the student was found in possession of the air soft gun and that he was showing it off to several students.

Disciplinary actions as well as criminal charges have been filed against the student and it is being investigated by UISD Police.

UISD officials have released a statement saying, “This incident is under investigation by UISD Police; however, criminal charges have been filed, as this is a violation of the law. Parents of students at United South High School received a letter from the school’s principal Adriana Ramirez advising them of what happened.”

She reassures parents that the incident was not related to any dispute or ongoing feud occurring at the campus.

