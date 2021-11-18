Advertisement

Suspect wanted for assaulting man at Laredo nightclub

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are turning to the community’s help in locating a man wanted for assaulting someone at a Laredo nightclub.

Laredo Police are searching for 50-year-old Juan Rodriguez who is wanted for aggravated assault.

The case happened on November 8 when officers were called out to an assault at the 600 block of San Agustin Avenue.

Officers spoke with an employee who stated that Rodriguez had allegedly assaulted the victim and caused him to fall backward and hit his head on the concrete.

Rodriguez allegedly fled the scene, and the man was transported to a local hospital where it was determined that the victim had internal injuries.

After a thorough investigation, police were able to determine that Rodriguez was the prime suspect.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS or police at 956-795-2800.

