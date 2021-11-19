Customs officials seize live roosters and hens after inspection

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers and agriculture specialists at one of Laredo’s ports of entry intercepted a large clutch of live poultry hidden throughout a vehicle over the weekend.

Dozens of fighting roosters and hens were discovered in one vehicle at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge.

Along with the fact that it is illegal to bring in live poultry, the driver was using the SENTRI Lane, a lane that is designated to expedite vehicle and pedestrian traffic into the U.S. from Canada and Mexico.

The birds found stuffed in stockings and even in the purse of a passenger in the car.

Carlos Ramos of CBP says, “The birds were found all over the vehicle-there was 47 birds-the glove compartment-underneath the seats- the trunk-underneath doormats-pretty much all over the vehicle.”

Officials are reminding residents that live birds, fresh eggs and raw poultry are prohibited from Mexico because many are affected by new castle disease and highly pathogenic avian influenza which is very contagious.

In this particular case, the driver’s car was taken away.

His card was seized, and he was fined $500

Anyone attempting to bring in prohibited items in the SENTRI lanes are creating traveler delays and seizures can result in fines ranging from three hundred to a thousand dollars.

With the holidays approaching, officers at the bridges are warning travelers they are working around the clock.

