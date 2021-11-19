Disney on Ice returns to the Sames Auto Arena

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - This weekend, the Sames Auto Arena will be transformed into the happiest place on Earth.

Many different Disney favorites will Let it Go and go Into the Unknown as they venture into the magical world of Disney!

This year’s theme is “Let’s Celebrate” which kicks off its 40th year of Disney on Ice.

Kids of all ages will be entertained by Anna, Elsa, Princess Ariel and the cast of Toy Story.

Also hitting the ice are old favorites like Mickey, Minnie and Beauty and the Beast.

We spoke to one of the performers who says he is excited to bringing this entertainment to the Laredo community.

