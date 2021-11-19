Fresh and clean Friday feeling

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Expect a nice and breezy weekend as we continue to see that cold front take effect.

On Friday we’ll start in the low to upper 60s and see a high of about 71 meaning we will not go beyond the seventy degree mark.

Then on Saturday, we’ll start out in the low to upper 50s and see a high of about 80 degrees.

Things will start to get warmer as we start next week.

On Sunday, expect a high of 85 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Fortanately things will cool down for the Thanksgiving break that most students and teachers will be enjoying.

Then as we get closer to turkey day, things will warm up to a high of about 83 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday.

Expect another cold front on black Friday.

