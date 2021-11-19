Honest mistake: City comments on flag faux pas

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo recently held a ceremony announcing it was starting to work on a major road project.

And while significant, it was another part of the ceremony that’s making news but for all of the wrong reasons.

At first glance this city ribbon cutting seems pretty routine; elected officials, city staff, and guests with all the pomp and circumstances you would expect from a city ceremony.

During the event, hundreds of people spotted a mistake where instead of the usual Texas flag, this event prominently featured the flag from Chile.

While strikingly similar, this flag with one star is significantly different from the lone star flag which has the familiar blue patch with the star from top to bottom.

Laredoans know their flags; after all, seven have flown over this city.

The flag faux pas immediately catching the eye of people on social media.

One person asking, “Why do you have a Chile flag there, that is not the Texas Flag? No Te Acabes Laredo.

Juan posted, “A Chilean Flag, apparently the city does not even know what Texas Flag looks like.

We reached out to city officials who admit the mistake but say it was just a big accident.

Councilmember Dr. Marte Martinez took to social media and apologized saying, “Definitely a gaffe on our end! No disrespect meant to our great state. Apologies to all.”

A civic lesson learned the hard way reminder all, don’t mess with Texas, or in this case the Texas flag.

Now this type of mistake isn’t as uncommon as you might think.

In fact, in 2017 three state representatives including Richard Raymond introduced a resolution urging Texans to not use the flag emoji of the Republic of Chile when referring to the Texas flag.

A house concurrent resolution 75 would end up passing in the house of representatives but that proposal ended up losing steam in the senate.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.