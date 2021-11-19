Police searching for driver who hit jogger on Country Club Drive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo man who went out for a jog remains in critical condition at a San Antonio hospital after he was hit by a car on Wednesday night.

The accident happened near Country Club Drive and Palmer Drive at around 10 p.m.

According to reports, the 20-year-old sustained serious injuries after being hit from behind.

Police say the driver fled the scene and so far, all they know is that it was a white vehicle.

Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department says they are asking for the community to be vigilant and lookout for any white colored vehicles that may have damage.

If you have any information on the accident you are urged to call police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.