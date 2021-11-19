Advertisement

Two hospitalized after fire on Sanders Street

Fire breaks out at home on Sanders Street
Fire breaks out at home on Sanders Street(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A family is lucky to be alive after their home caught fire Thursday night.

The house is located at the 1300 block of Sanders Street.

Viewer video shows the home completely engulfed in flames.

According to a neighbor, two people were taken to the hospital after two good Samaritans rushed in to help before the fire officials arrived.

No word on what caused the fire.

We’ll bring you more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty CBP official arrested for DWI
Off-duty CBP official arrested for DWI
Man injured in Country Club accident
Man injured in auto-pedestrian accident near Country Club
Lomas Del Sur crash victims identified
Lomas Del Sur crash victims identified
File photo: United South High School
Student caught bringing pellet gun to school
50-year-old Juan Rodriguez
Suspect wanted for assaulting man at Laredo nightclub

Latest News

Fresh Friday feeling
Fresh and clean Friday feeling
Suspect wanted for assaulting man at Laredo nightclub
50-year-old Juan Rodriguez
Suspect wanted for assaulting man at Laredo nightclub
City and TxDOT launch End the Streak campaign
City and TxDOT urge motorists to drive safe this holiday season
State authorities push for border fence
DPS pushes for fence along southern border