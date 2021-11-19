Two hospitalized after fire on Sanders Street

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A family is lucky to be alive after their home caught fire Thursday night.

The house is located at the 1300 block of Sanders Street.

Viewer video shows the home completely engulfed in flames.

According to a neighbor, two people were taken to the hospital after two good Samaritans rushed in to help before the fire officials arrived.

No word on what caused the fire.

We’ll bring you more details as they become available.

