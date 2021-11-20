‘Disney on Ice’ returns to Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Sames Auto Arena will be transformed into the happiest place on Earth.

Many different Disney favorites will Let it Go and go Into the Unknown as they venture into the magical world of Disney!

This year’s theme is, ‘Let’s Celebrate’-- which kicks off its 40th year of Disney on Ice.

The legacy of Disney is displayed through 14 classic and modern stories in this epic production that features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography, and a breathtaking set.

Showtimes:

Thursday, November 18, 7:30 PM

Friday, November 19, 7:30 PM

Saturday, November 20 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sunday, November 21, 3:00 PM

WHERE: Sames Auto Arena – 6700 Arena Boulevard, Laredo, TX 78041

tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue box office.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.