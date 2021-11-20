Free baseball clinic to be held at UniTrade Stadium this weekend!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local sluggers are invited to practice their batting and pitching skills this weekend during a baseball clinic.

On Friday morning, Commissioner Cindy Liendo held a press conference to discuss the details of the Nuevos Valores de Los Dos Laredos clinic at UniTrade Stadium.

The baseball event will allow children to learn how to bat, pitch and catch from the best.

Attendees will have the chance to meet Houston Astros Coach Dan Firova.

The clinic will take place this Saturday and Sunday at UniTrade.

