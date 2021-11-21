Advertisement

About 80 thieves ransack department store near San Francisco

Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.
Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities and witnesses say about 80 people, some wearing ski masks and wielding crow bars, swarmed a department store in the San Francisco Bay Area, stealing merchandise before fleeing in dozens of cars.

Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft Saturday night at the Nordstrom in Walnut Creek.

The incident came a day after police said several high-end stores in San Francisco’s Union Square were broken into by a large group of people who smashed windows, stole merchandise, and then ran to waiting cars.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured in Country Club accident
Police searching for driver who hit jogger on Country Club Drive
City comments on flag blunder
Honest mistake: City comments on flag faux pas
Fire breaks out at home on Sanders Street
Two hospitalized after fire on Sanders Street
39-year-old Pedro Murica-Villalobos
Agents arrest MS-13 Gang Member
Free baseball clinic to be held at UniTrade Stadium this weekend!

Latest News

FILE - An Israeli police officer stands guard as a religious Jew in Army uniform visits the...
Hamas gunman kills 1, hurts 4 in Jerusalem before police shoot him dead
This undated photo provided by Greater Manchester Police shows taxi driver David Perry and his...
Taxi driver hurt in UK blast says it’s a miracle he’s alive
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Biden’s political standing fuels Democratic worry about 2024
FILE - Pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass., June 15, 2018.
Cap on drug price hikes for privately insured sparks battle