Accident reported on Del Mar Saturday night

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A rollover accident causes road closures on Del Mar Saturday night.

The accident happened on Saturday at the 2600 block of E. Del Mar, right in Front of Gold’s Gym.

No word on the cause of the accident or if anybody was injured.

Police are still investigating what transpired.

KGNS News will provide more details as they become available.

