Committee discusses ways to crackdown on park vandalism

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has spent thousands of dollars restoring parks around town due to vandalization.

Recently, a committee designated to discuss our local parks met to discuss the issue.

City officials spoke before the Parks and Recreation Committee to shed light on the ongoing problem.

Before the pandemic hit, they say they were spending 40 to $60,000 dollars to fix damages.

During this week’s meeting staff reports---the last two years of reports were brought up.

For the 2018-2019 fiscal year, at least 33,000 was spent on vandalism.

Some of the vandalization includes graffiti and fires.

Officials say they have seen incidents where they burn trash cans, and everything right after school hours.

Other committee members say they have seen numbers go down compared to previous years when they had spent over $90,000.

They have recently stayed in the range of 40 to 60 thousand dollars spent on revamping these parks that have been destroyed.

Victor Vasquez III says when he first joined the committee vandalization reports where high.

He says even though there is police presence at the parks more would be helpful to stop these crimes.

Vasquez says more police would help deter crime and in turn help save money by not spending it on vandalism repairs.

These incidents are only happening at some parks but a lot of them are getting destroyed.

They have tried to add cameras to some parks but even then, the problem isn’t going away.

They are asking people to be mindful of what they are doing at the parks and recreation centers around town.

For now, they will be coming up with other ideas on how to help these park stay in good conditions for community members.

