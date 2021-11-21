Last day for Sister City Holiday market

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you’re looking for Christmas gifts with a little bit of flare, the outlet shoppes of Laredo will have a whole slew of artifacts to choose from.

The City of Laredo and the outlets will be hosting its first Sister City Holiday Market.

Much like the Sister Cities Festival, the market will feature 50 vendors from all over Mexico and South America selling crafts, clothing and food.

The event kicked off on Friday and it will continue until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Vendors will be setting up shop on the second floor.

Best of all its free and open to the public.

