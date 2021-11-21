Advertisement

Police investigating two deceased bodies found on San Pedro Street

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Investigators at the Laredo Police Department are looking into the death of two people in central Laredo.

According to police, the two individuals were found at the five-hundred block of East San Pedro Street Saturday morning.

Initial reports show no signs of foul play.

They say it’s possible both people died of overdoses, but details are still preliminary.

We’ll provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

