LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported on I-35 near Exit 8B just before noon on Monday.

The Laredo Police Department issued an alert around 11 a.m. regarding a small Fiat vehicle.

The accident prompted the closure of the inside lane of travel.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.

