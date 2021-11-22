Car chase in Cotulla ends in a splash

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An alleged human smuggling attempt in the Cotulla area escalates into a car chase.

The incident happened when the Frio County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white pick-up truck with people hiding in the bed of the truck.

The driver led deputies on a high-speed chase, drove through a fence and then crashed into a pond.

After a search, agents discovered the vehicle abandoned at a ranch area, and all of the individuals had absconded from the scene.

