City to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for United Day Tennis Courts

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There’s bound to be a whole lotta racket going on at United Day as the school is set to debut its new Tennis Facility.

The city and Councilmember Dr. Martinez will be hosting the ribbon cutting ceremony for the United Day Tennis Courts located at San Isidro Parkway.

The six newly resurfaced tennis courts will include, new entrance, fencing, sidewalk, lighting, office space, a restroom and concession stand.

The courts were a $300,000 investment from the city and it will provide Laredoans with a space to play tennis as well.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. and our very own Mindy Casso will be in attendance!

