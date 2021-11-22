Giving thanks for this beautiful weather

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Things are shaping up to be pretty nice when it comes to our Thanksgiving forecast!

On Monday, we’ll start out in the low 50s and see a high of about 74 degrees.

Things will continue to warm up as the week progresses, we are looking at a high of 76 degrees and then 84 on Wednesday.

For our Turkey Day, we’ll see a high of about 77 degrees, with a slight chance of rain.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 50s and we’ll see highs in the 60s, making for a cool and gloomy Black Friday.

We’ll remain fresh and breezy on Saturday and Sunday.

We are another week closer to the month of December, but no signs of winter-like conditions.

