Laredoans give back during Mission Give event

By Jerry Garza
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the holidays fast approaching, thousands of Laredoans got into the giving spirit by doing all they can to help others during the 16th annual Mission Give Laredo event.

Car by car Laredoans lined up on Saturday morning opening up their hearts and their trunks to donate to those in need.

For the 16th year, the Bethany House has been partnering with Sames to help collect items they need to keep helping others.

In order to continue their mission, Bethany House relies on help from others.

In addition to all the items you’d expect an organization like Bethany House would need like money, clothes, shoes and food.

There are other things that they need on a daily basis

A lesson in generosity and a priceless thanksgiving gift from those who feel a need to give back to those who need a little helping hand.

