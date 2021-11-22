Man wanted for robbery

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a wanted for robbery.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 23-year-old Jose Nicolas Cortez.

He is roughly five feet, six inches, weighs 190 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

His last known address is the 2700 block of Markley Street.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

You could be eligible for a cash reward of $1,000.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.