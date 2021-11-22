Advertisement

Students take inaugural plunge at UISD Swim Meet

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several students took the inaugural plunge at UISD’s first ever aquatic center.

Friday was day one of the first ever swim meet at UISD’s brand new natatorium.

The two-day competition started with diving on Friday and then lap swimming on Saturday.

Under the wing of Coach Justin Meza, the Alexander High School diving team competed with other divers from Mission, Texas.

Students were each judged by the various dives.

Both students and Meza say that the new facility paves the way for other fellow swimmers and possible newcomers to take part in future competitions.

Meza says, “Ever since we moved into this new facility, I think it amped up the hype in the aquatics sports, so the kids are excited, we are excited for the new season”.

Natalia Pena says, “I feel very blessed because I know that a lot students in our district do not have these resources that our district offers to us and honestly I am very thankful for our district, our teachers, our coaches for all the support that they give us.”

The swim meet consisted of 11 different South Texas teams.

