Tractor trailer rollover reported on Loop 20 and I-35

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A tractor trailer rollover is causing road closures on a major city road.

According to the Laredo Police Department a tractor trailer rolled over on its side near the westbound lane of Loop 20 near the I-35 Frontage Road and I-35 Frontage Road North.

No word on the cause of the accident or if anyone was injured.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect long delays while they clear the scene.

This is the third accident on the highway that has been reported on Monday.

