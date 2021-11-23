Avoid becoming a victim of theft this holiday season

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Before you hit the stores this black Friday, Laredo Police are advising shoppers to follow steps to prevent vehicle theft.

Police say during the holiday shopping season, thieves also like to window shop with the intent on burglarizing vehicles that may have unlocked doors or items in plain sight.

Police say you should park in well-lit areas or attended lots, lock your vehicles at all times and never leave valuable items inside your car while you are shopping.

If you notice any suspicious activity while you are out and about, you are urged to call 956-795-2800.

