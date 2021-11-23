City Council discusses plans to renovate Plaza Theatre

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City leaders held a workshop to discuss what to do with the Plaza Theater downtown and the subject of a conference center was brought up once again.

Councilmember Mercurio Martinez III says when it comes to a convention or conference center, they are looking to invest in downtown; however, they are still considering all areas of the city.

Back in 2013, after the city sold the Civic Center to LISD, the initial plan was to use the money for a children’s museum.

Now, they are discussing the possibility of using the money to renovate the Plaza Theater downtown that was built in 1947 and can seat up to a thousand and a half people.

The 14-thousand, 605 square foot building has been closed for 30 years.

That idea was shot down however because of limited parking available.

As for finding other options for a conference center, leaders are hoping for a private-public partnership...

Mayor Pete Saenz says, “I would hope council wants to go out there toward whoever is out there and is interested in doing a conference or convention center where so ever in the city and then come back to us and see what plans, what thoughts they have in mind.”

Sites would still need to be evaluated, financial models drawn up, and all related costs and possible requests need to be taken into consideration.

Currently, the council has set aside close to two million dollars for the proposed center.

As for the Plaza Theater, no timeline was established for when the restoration of the plaza would take place.

Monday night’s workshop was more about getting input from the public.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.