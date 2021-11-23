Advertisement

Fire reported near Laredo and Jarvis

Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire is reported this afternoon in central Laredo.

Several fire crews were seen on the 2200 block of Laredo.

It is by the business called Laredo Ranch Heights.

No word yet on the cause of the flames but if you are traveling that area.

The fire has prompted the closure of several city streets including:

-Jarvis/laredo

-Jarvis/Guadalupe

-Barlett/Guadalupe

-Barltlett/Laredo

