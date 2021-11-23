Sheriff’s Office to break ground on administration building

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An old building in downtown Laredo is being refurbished and put to good use by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office!

On Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Administration Building.

The project has been years in the making and cost the county roughly six million dollars to complete.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. at 1002 Farragut Street.

