Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office to break ground on administration building

File photo: Old H-E-B building
File photo: Old H-E-B building(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An old building in downtown Laredo is being refurbished and put to good use by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office!

On Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Administration Building.

The project has been years in the making and cost the county roughly six million dollars to complete.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. at 1002 Farragut Street.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on I-35 and Lafayette
Multiple vehicle accident causes closures on I-35
File photo: LPD
Police investigating two deceased bodies found on San Pedro Street
Accident reported on I-35 near Exit B
Accident reported near I-35 accident
Human smuggling attempt ends in splash down
Car chase in Cotulla ends in a splash
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover reported on Loop 20 and I-35

Latest News

City Council discusses plans to renovate Plaza Theatre
Counting down the days until Turkey Day
Sweetest November
Plaza Theater Plans
City Council discusses plans to renovate Plaza Theatre
Accident reported near I-35 accident
Accident reported near I-35 accident