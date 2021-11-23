Sweetest November

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are counting down the days until Turkey Day as well as the cold front.

On Tuesday morning, we’ll start in the low 60s and see a high of about 77 degrees.

Now things will warm up on Wednesday to a high of about 83 degrees. If you have any plans to do some grocery shopping, you won’t have to worry about bundling up.

Now on Thanksgiving Day, things will drop to the upper 70s, and we’ll see an 80 percent chance of rain with lows in the 50s.

As we head into the evening, we are going to drop to the low 50s and see a high of about 62 degrees on Friday. If you have any plans of waiting in long lines on Black Friday you might need an umbrella and a jacket because it’s going to be cold and rainy.

Things will start to clear up to a high of 62 on Friday and then 67 on Saturday with a 20 percent chance of rain.

After the cold and gloomy weekend, the sun will come out and bring us back to the mid-70s.

After the weekend, we officially enter the Christmas season and prepare for the winter weather.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.