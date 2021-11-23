Advertisement

3 people die in cave flooding during excursion in Panama

Three dead during an excursion after a cave flooded in eastern Panama.
Three dead during an excursion after a cave flooded in eastern Panama.(TVN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The National Civil Protection System of Panama recovered the body of a tour guide Monday after a cave was flooded in eastern Panama.

The tour guide had been missing since Sunday.

Two other people died in the tragedy while participating in an excursion at the site.

The agency reported the incident surprised a group of 16 hikers, including 11 Panamanians, a Canadian and four Venezuelans.

Thirteen of them were quickly rescued.

After confirming the death of the tour guide, the agency lamented the tragedy and recalled the danger that visiting these areas represents during the rainy season.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: LPD
Police investigating two deceased bodies found on San Pedro Street
Accident on I-35 and Lafayette
Multiple vehicle accident causes closures on I-35
Rollover accident reported on Del Mar
Accident reported on Del Mar Saturday night
Man injured in Country Club accident
Police searching for driver who hit jogger on Country Club Drive
Human smuggling attempt ends in splash down
Car chase in Cotulla ends in a splash

Latest News

Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb....
Families of Parkland shooting victims to get millions for FBI’s inaction
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at district court on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Nantucket, Mass., to...
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31M for ‘House of Cards’ losses
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
Bidens open holidays with Christmas tree and ‘friendsgiving’
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is ejected after fouling Detroit Pistons center Isaiah...
LeBron suspended 1 game, Stewart 2 games for altercation