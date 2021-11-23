Turkey food drive deemed a success

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over 100 veterans and their families will be able to enjoy a turkey dinner thanks to donations from the community.

Lazy Boy Tattoos and Volunteers Serving the Need held a Thanksgiving Food Drive to provide veterans with groceries for the holidays.

Over the weekend, the gathered all their donations that they received from the community, took part in a motorcycle ride and dropped off all the donations.

This was the sixth year, organizers put this event together to make sure veterans have all the supplies they need to have a proper Thanksgiving meal.

