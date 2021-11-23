Uber driver uses fake photo of vomit to upcharge customers, riders say

DENVER, Colo. (KUSA) – A couple in Colorado want to make people aware of a potential scam with Uber involving vomit.

Bryan Johnson and his wife, Jaeda Porter, say they took a regular Uber ride and noticed a $150 charge with no explanation on the receipt the next day.

After dealing with an online Uber chatbot, the two eventually learned the driver claimed Porter threw up in his car.

She’s adamant she didn’t vomit and became baffled at the upcharge.

“I was wearing a mask the whole time,” Porter explained. “It would have been a lot to forget.”

The driver uploaded a photo of the mess, an image Porter says she would have noticed.

Johnson uploaded the image to Google for a reverse search and the first three results were the exact same photo. The driver had apparently found an old image online and used it, claiming it was new.

“It’s actually on Uber’s Yelp page where it originated,” Johnson said.

After the couple contacted Uber, Porter’s charges were reversed.

The company sent a statement saying, “…in instances where we find a confirmed case of fraud, we take appropriate action including removing the driver from the app.”

A spokesperson would not say if the driver was banned.

“I just want more people to know that it can happen. And I feel like, you know, Uber with their billions of dollars, they could probably put something in their system where people just can’t rip a photo off of online and take advantage of people,” Johnson said.

Police don’t usually get involved with this type of fraud because it’s considered a civil matter between the driver and passenger.

