E.A.T. program lends helping hand before the holidays

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We’re quickly approaching the 10th year since the grimmer family tragedy shocked our community.

Back in December of 2011, Rachel Grimmer killed herself and her two children after being denied food stamps.

Now every year since the tragedy, the Emergency Assistance Team or E.A.T. has been given out food or gift cards for families in need.

This year, they handed out 300 gifts cards to families to provide meals for Thanksgiving.

Usually, they hand out boxes with turkeys and different food items but due to the pandemic they decided to hand out grocery store gift cards.

Rosa Conchado is one of many people in the community who is receiving assistance from the program.

Thanks to the EAT Team, she now has a gift card to go grocery shopping to put food on the table.

Rosa says she is the only one that is working right now from her household and the gift card will relieve some stress.

Cristobal Rodriguez is the founder and president of the E.A.T. organization, he says several people reached out asking for help.

Families were selected from each of the schools around town to receive the help.

