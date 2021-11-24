Advertisement

E.A.T. program lends helping hand before the holidays

By Lisely Garza
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We’re quickly approaching the 10th year since the grimmer family tragedy shocked our community.

Back in December of 2011, Rachel Grimmer killed herself and her two children after being denied food stamps.

Now every year since the tragedy, the Emergency Assistance Team or E.A.T. has been given out food or gift cards for families in need.

This year, they handed out 300 gifts cards to families to provide meals for Thanksgiving.

Usually, they hand out boxes with turkeys and different food items but due to the pandemic they decided to hand out grocery store gift cards.

Rosa Conchado is one of many people in the community who is receiving assistance from the program.

Thanks to the EAT Team, she now has a gift card to go grocery shopping to put food on the table.

Rosa says she is the only one that is working right now from her household and the gift card will relieve some stress.

Cristobal Rodriguez is the founder and president of the E.A.T. organization, he says several people reached out asking for help.

Families were selected from each of the schools around town to receive the help.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire reported near Laredo and Jarvis
Fire reported near Laredo and Jarvis
File photo: Sheriff's office receives 11 new units
Webb County discusses possible pay raise for sheriff’s office
Accident reported on I-35 near Exit B
Accident reported near I-35 accident
City Council discusses plans to renovate Plaza Theatre
File photo: LPD
Police investigating two deceased bodies found on San Pedro Street

Latest News

File photo: Webb County Sheriff's Office
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to receive million dollars in funds
Officials break ground on sheriff's office building
Former H-E-B transitions to sheriff’s office building
E.A.T. program lends helping hand before the holidays
E.A.T. program lends helping hand before the holidays
Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar
Webb County agrees to pay increase for sheriff’s deputies