Former H-E-B transitions to sheriff’s office building

By Max Fernandez
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A former H-E-B building on Farragut Street is being transformed into the Webb County Sheriff’s Office’s new administration building.

The high security facility will serve as the central hub as the changes are expected to take approximately 300 construction days and will cover 52,213 square feet.

At the ceremony, dozens of dignitaries and law enforcement officers expressed their enthusiasm towards  the project saying it was much needed and way overdue.

And with the very latest in advanced technology, the new facility will offer security over the entire border county.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says, “There’s a lot of things, a lot of technology, we’re going to have a Border SMART office, a conference room where we’re going to have all the cameras set up. So we can be able to monitor all the hot spots of the county, El Cenizo, and Rio Bravo.

The project will also include administrative offices, a dispatch room, a patrol division, investigator offices, and witness/suspect rooms.

Currently, renovations of the second floor of the building are not in the budget.

Commissioners will take a look at the issue once construction is completed.

