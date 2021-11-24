Heavy gloom

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are less than 24 hours away from turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and pies but will it rain on our Thanksgiving Day parade?

We could see some slight chances as well as a slight cold front.

Today we will start out in the low to upper 60s and see a high of about 82 by the afternoon.

As we hit the evening, those chances of rain will start to increase, we could see a slight chance of showers around town.

Those chances of rain will only increase as we hit Thanksgiving Day, expect a 70 percent chance of rain and a high of 74 degrees.

That chance of rain will stick with us and our temperatures will drop to the 50s by night time.

On Black Friday, it’s going to be a gloomy day with temperatures in the mid-60s and a 30 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will stick with us on Saturday and a little bit on Sunday, expect temperatures to be between the low to upper 60s.

Fortunately, we will warm up to the 70s by next week.

