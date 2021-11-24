Advertisement

Man and woman accused of murder plead not guilty

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two people accused in the sixth murder of the year have pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Alejandra Salinas and Daniel Alegria are charged with the death of 49-year-old Miguel Ramirez-Estrada.

His body was found at a local park with multiple stab wounds in west Laredo back in July.

A pre-trial hearing is set for the two suspects next February.

Until then, the two are being held on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire reported near Laredo and Jarvis
Fire reported near Laredo and Jarvis
File photo: Sheriff's office receives 11 new units
Webb County discusses possible pay raise for sheriff’s office
Accident reported on I-35 near Exit B
Accident reported near I-35 accident
City Council discusses plans to renovate Plaza Theatre
File photo: LPD
Police investigating two deceased bodies found on San Pedro Street

Latest News

Officials break ground on sheriff's office building
Former H-E-B transitions to sheriff’s office building
Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar
Webb County agrees to pay increase for sheriff’s deputies
Gloomy Thanksgiving weekend
Heavy gloom
Webb County agrees to pay increase for sheriff's deputies
Webb County agrees to pay increase for sheriff's deputies