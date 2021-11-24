Man and woman accused of murder plead not guilty

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two people accused in the sixth murder of the year have pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Alejandra Salinas and Daniel Alegria are charged with the death of 49-year-old Miguel Ramirez-Estrada.

His body was found at a local park with multiple stab wounds in west Laredo back in July.

A pre-trial hearing is set for the two suspects next February.

Until then, the two are being held on a $250,000 bond.

