Man and woman accused of murder plead not guilty
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two people accused in the sixth murder of the year have pleaded not guilty to the crime.
Alejandra Salinas and Daniel Alegria are charged with the death of 49-year-old Miguel Ramirez-Estrada.
His body was found at a local park with multiple stab wounds in west Laredo back in July.
A pre-trial hearing is set for the two suspects next February.
Until then, the two are being held on a $250,000 bond.
