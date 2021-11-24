Advertisement

TAMIU decks the halls for 2021 holiday season

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Our local university decked the halls of the campus Tuesday night as part of an annual holiday tradition.

TAMIU rang in the jingle bells during its 2021 Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

The tree will light up the front of the university from now until the end of the holidays.

In previous years, university representatives say it has proven to be very popular with students, especially those who take photos on campus every year.

The occasion would not complete without some hot cocoa and cookies for everyone in attendance.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire reported near Laredo and Jarvis
Fire reported near Laredo and Jarvis
Alejandra Salinas and Daniel Alegria
Man and woman accused of murder plead not guilty
File photo: Sheriff's office receives 11 new units
Webb County discusses possible pay raise for sheriff’s office
Accident reported on I-35 near Exit B
Accident reported near I-35 accident
City Council discusses plans to renovate Plaza Theatre

Latest News

File photo: Best Buy Laredo
Stores closed on Thanksgiving
TAMIU decks the halls for 2021 holiday season
TAMIU decks the halls for 2021 holiday season
Woman accused of swapping price tags
Woman accused of swapping price tags on cosmetics
36-year-old Brenda Guadalupe Tovar
Woman accused of swapping price tags on cosmetics