TAMIU decks the halls for 2021 holiday season

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Our local university decked the halls of the campus Tuesday night as part of an annual holiday tradition.

TAMIU rang in the jingle bells during its 2021 Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

The tree will light up the front of the university from now until the end of the holidays.

In previous years, university representatives say it has proven to be very popular with students, especially those who take photos on campus every year.

The occasion would not complete without some hot cocoa and cookies for everyone in attendance.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.