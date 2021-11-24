UISD student facing charges for bringing pellet gun to school

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A UISD student who was caught bringing a pellet gun to school is facing a terroristic threat charge.

On November 17, parents at United South High School were notified that a student had brough a pellet gun to school.

The office of Webb County Attorney Marc Montemayor said the student is currently detained at the Webb County Youth Village.

The students next detention hearing is set for December 1, 2021.

Montemayor says he “Has zero tolerance for cases that threaten the safety of our students, staff and schools.”

According to UISD, the student received 35 days at Step Academy.

