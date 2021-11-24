Webb County agrees to pay increase for sheriff’s deputies

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that Webb County Commissioners have agreed to a pay deal with the Sheriff’s Association, Sheriff Martin Cuellar is speaking out about what this means for his deputies.

Sheriff Cuellar says the pay raises are important to stay competitive with other agencies.

He says right now agencies like the Laredo Police Department pay significantly more than the sheriff’s office which makes it hard to recruit and retain deputies.

The sheriff says, “We did a cost analysis as far as how much a house costs, the gasoline, the cars everything and with what my guys are making they cannot afford it, they can’t afford it so I took the step and the liberty to contact the judge and the commissioners to be somewhat competitive in what we’re doing now.”

The agreement between the county and the sheriff’s union calls for the increase to be spread over two years.

County officials were wanting the gradual increase so it doesn’t impact the budget all at once.

