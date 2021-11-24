Advertisement

Webb County Sheriff’s Office to receive four million dollars in federal funds

File photo: Webb County Sheriff's Office
File photo: Webb County Sheriff's Office
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over four million dollars of federal funds will go to Webb County’s law enforcement as part of the ongoing efforts to invest in security along the border.

Congressman Henry Cuellar will hold a press conference to announce $4,305,000 in funding for the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

The funds will support joint missions in securing the border specifically the Operation Stone Garden Program which will invest in overtime pay and acquire new equipment and technology.

The conference will take place at 10 a.m. at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

