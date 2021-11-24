Advertisement

Woman accused of swapping price tags on cosmetics

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities catch a woman trying to allegedly swap out price tags of cosmetics at a local store.

Laredo Police officers were called out to the Walmart store located on north-east Bob Bullock Loop.

A loss prevention officer told police 36 year old Brenda Guadalupe Tovar allegedly tried to pay for merchandise by using different price tags.

Reports say Tovar tried to use 50 cent price tags instead of the original ones.

The total cost of the products would have been $200

Tovar is being charged with fraud removal concealment.

