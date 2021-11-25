Annual Guajolote Run returns to its normal course

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Before you stuff your face with turkey and stuffing this Thanksgiving, an annual event is giving foodies a chance to burn-off those extra calories.

The 41st annual Guajolote 10k run and walk is back in action after a one-year hiatus.

Local runners and walkers are invited to lace up their best running shoes to complete a 10K race.

Registration is closed for the event; however, spectators are invited to come out and support these runners while also seeing some of them dressed in costume.

Marie Webber one of the organizers of the event says her family thought to put on this event back in the 70s and it has been going strong since.

Organizers say they are expecting over 300 people.

The run will take place this morning at 9 a.m. at 1320 Garden in front of Hamilton Trophies.

