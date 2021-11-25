Advertisement

Be on the lookout for counterfeit merchandise this season

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the holiday shopping season expected to kick off tomorrow, federal agents are reminding consumers to keep an eye out for counterfeit and pirated merchandise especially when shopping online.

Every year, CBP seizes millions of counterfeit items from countries around the world.

The goods include smartphones, accessories, electronics, shoes, clothes, and jewelry.

Customs officials say the best way to prevent being scammed is to make sure you purchase items from legitimate stores or vendors and to always inspect the product before opening it.

And always remember if a deal is too good to be true, it probably isn’t safe.

Those individuals who are caught selling fake merchandise could face a hefty fine and possibly even jail time.

