Gloomy gobble Turkey Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s time to give thanks to these beautiful temperatures on Thanksgiving Day.

We’ll start our Thursday warm and humid in the low 70s and see a high of about 75 degrees by the afternoon.

Keep in mind, we could see a 70 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

Overnight temperatures will dip down into the 50s, giving us a nice cool Black Friday.

On Friday, temperatures won’t get beyond the 60s, and most of the south Texas region will be about the same.

This heavy gloom will carry on into Friday.

By Sunday, the sun will come out and we’re back in the 70s with sunny skies and warm conditions.

We are a week away from December, but there’s not sign of any severe winter conditions.

