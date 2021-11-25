Man facing charges for firing shots in south Laredo neighborhood

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A shot fired call in south Laredo results in the arrest of a young man.

Twenty-year-old Vicente Eduard Melendez Jr. is facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 23 when officers were called out to the 2900 block of Zacatecas Street for an alleged shooting.

According to the victim, she was outside with her children when an unknown man shot at her direction from the street.

Officers were able to locate the damages from the gunfire near the area.

During questioning, the woman said she saw a red Nissan Altima that was believed to be where the shots were coming from.

After canvasing the area, Laredo Police Juvenile and Gang Enforcement Task Force was able to locate the vehicle and arrest Melendez in the case.

