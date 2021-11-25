Prevent vehicle burglaries this Black Friday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Shoppers won’t be the only ones out looking to score some goodies on Black Friday.

Thieves will be window shopping looking to prey on those who leave valuables in their vehicles.

The Laredo Police Department is reminding the public to hide your belongings and lock your cars.

This past weekend, police were at the Outlet Shoppes reminding shoppers to lock their vehicle doors.

Authorities say this year they have seen a decrease in vehicle burglaries.

Investigator Gina Gonzalez says they issue out vehicle report cards to remind residents to lock their doors, hide belongings and activate your alarms.

Gonzalez says, “We have seen a 25 percent decrease for auto burglaries. We want to see that number down and keep going down and we can do that with the help of the community.”

If you notice suspicious activity such as someone looking into cars or pulling on car door handles, you are asked to report it by dialing 7-95-28-00.

