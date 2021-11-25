Advertisement

Prevent vehicle burglaries this Black Friday

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Shoppers won’t be the only ones out looking to score some goodies on Black Friday.

Thieves will be window shopping looking to prey on those who leave valuables in their vehicles.

The Laredo Police Department is reminding the public to hide your belongings and lock your cars.

This past weekend, police were at the Outlet Shoppes reminding shoppers to lock their vehicle doors.

Authorities say this year they have seen a decrease in vehicle burglaries.

Investigator Gina Gonzalez says they issue out vehicle report cards to remind residents to lock their doors, hide belongings and activate your alarms.

Gonzalez says, “We have seen a 25 percent decrease for auto burglaries. We want to see that number down and keep going down and we can do that with the help of the community.”

If you notice suspicious activity such as someone looking into cars or pulling on car door handles, you are asked to report it by dialing 7-95-28-00.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year-old Brenda Guadalupe Tovar
Woman accused of swapping price tags on cosmetics
Alejandra Salinas and Daniel Alegria
Man and woman accused of murder plead not guilty
EAT program provides gift cards to struggling families
E.A.T. program lends helping hand before the holidays
Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar
Webb County agrees to pay increase for sheriff’s deputies
File photo: Best Buy Laredo
Stores closed on Thanksgiving

Latest News

High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
Be on the lookout for counterfeit merchandise this season
Be on the lookout for counterfeit merchandise this season
The street value of the faux cargo is estimated at more than $2.2 million. (Source: Customs and...
Be on the lookout for counterfeit merchandise this season
Man facing charges for firing shots in south Laredo neighborhood
Man facing charges for firing shots in south Laredo neighborhood