Man killed in accident on San Bernardo Friday morning

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that claimed the life of a man over the weekend.

The accident happened on Friday at around 3 a.m. at the 5300 block of San Bernardo.

Police say 29-year-old Alexandro Garza was driving along I-35 when he crashed into a wall and was thrown from the vehicle.

Emmanuel Diaz with the Laredo Police Department says they are still pending the toxicology report as conducted by the medical examiner’s office.

