Advertisement

Man killed in accident on San Bernardo Friday morning

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that claimed the life of a man over the weekend.

The accident happened on Friday at around 3 a.m. at the 5300 block of San Bernardo.

Police say 29-year-old Alexandro Garza was driving along I-35 when he crashed into a wall and was thrown from the vehicle.

Emmanuel Diaz with the Laredo Police Department says they are still pending the toxicology report as conducted by the medical examiner’s office.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Man facing aggravated assault charges
Man facing charges for firing shots in south Laredo neighborhood
Alejandra Salinas and Daniel Alegria
Man and woman accused of murder plead not guilty
36-year-old Brenda Guadalupe Tovar
Woman accused of swapping price tags on cosmetics
41-year-old Annabel Annet Liendo
Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from dollar store

Latest News

A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
File photo: Laredo Police
Prevent vehicle burglaries this Black Friday
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids