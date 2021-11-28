Advertisement

What to do with those Thanksgiving leftovers?

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Thanksgiving 2021 officially in the books, now comes the age-old question, what do you do with your holiday leftovers? And how long do you have to eat them for?

According to Juan Carmona with the Laredo Health Department, three days is the recommended time to eat your leftovers, after that, they should be thrown away.

However, there are other methods of conserving your food.

You can also freeze your food so it lasts a little bit longer. Rafael Garcia, President of Fishers of Men Foods says you can vacuum pack your food and seal it so it won’t get freezer burn.

If you leave your food in your freezer, it will get freezer burn by the fourth month and it’s no longer edible.

Juan Carmona says there are plenty of ways to eat your food, so that you don’t get sick of it, but after that you might be sick of turkey.

If all else fails, it’s best to just throw your food away and wait until the next big feast.

The USDA says the Monday after Thanksgiving should be the last day to safely eat leftovers.

