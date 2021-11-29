Authorities searching for man accused of aggravated assault

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities are searching for a man wanted for a slew of charges including aggravated assault and criminal trespassing.

Laredo Crime Stoppers need your help locating 29-year-old Richy Max Lopez.

The case happened on Thursday, Feb. 11 at around 6:45 p.m. when officers were called out to a disturbance at the 900 block of W Calais Place.

Officers met with a woman who stated that Lopez had allegedly broken into her house, damaged the front door and assaulted her.

Police say the victim had visible bruises and scars from the assault.

If you have any information regarding Lopez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the number on your screen, you may qualify for a reward of $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

