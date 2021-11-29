City working on free spay and neutering program for pets

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A free spay and neutering program for Laredo pets is in the works.

On Tuesday, the Laredo Animal Care Services Committee came together to discuss the criteria for a spay and neutering program approved by the Laredo City Council during this year’s budget process.

A total of $50,000 was designated for the initiative and another $50,000 approved last fiscal year is also available for the program.

After a lengthy decision, the committee agreed to some terms including administering the free clinic at each council district having participants register either online, in-person or over the phone.

They will also be requiring proof of residence by providing a utility bill and ID and a limit of two pets per household.

These recommendations will be presented to City Council who will vote up or down to accept the proposal.

