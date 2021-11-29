Expect a warm winter

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are in the last days of November and there seems to be no sign of winter.

On Monday we’ll start in the low 50s and see a high of about 76 degrees by the afternoon.

Temperatures are only going to increase as we closeout November and start December.

On Tuesday we’ll start out in the 50s and see a high of about 77 degrees.

Things will get warmer on Wednesday, the first day of December with a high of 79.

Temperatures will only climb from there as we see a high of 81 on Thursday and 83 on THursday.

Looks like it’s going to be a warm winter weekend in the low 80s and upper 70s.

If you are not a fan of the cold, you should enjoy these temperatures until we hit the official start of the winter season; maybe then we’ll start to see a drastic drop in temperatures.

From the looks of our temperatures, it looks like Santa is going to need to bring a blanket and sun tan lotion this Christmas!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.