Advertisement

Expect a warm winter

Warm winter feeling
Warm winter feeling(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are in the last days of November and there seems to be no sign of winter.

On Monday we’ll start in the low 50s and see a high of about 76 degrees by the afternoon.

Temperatures are only going to increase as we closeout November and start December.

On Tuesday we’ll start out in the 50s and see a high of about 77 degrees.

Things will get warmer on Wednesday, the first day of December with a high of 79.

Temperatures will only climb from there as we see a high of 81 on Thursday and 83 on THursday.

Looks like it’s going to be a warm winter weekend in the low 80s and upper 70s.

If you are not a fan of the cold, you should enjoy these temperatures until we hit the official start of the winter season; maybe then we’ll start to see a drastic drop in temperatures.

From the looks of our temperatures, it looks like Santa is going to need to bring a blanket and sun tan lotion this Christmas!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in San Bernardo accident
Man killed in accident on San Bernardo Friday morning
Federal agents seize live hens and roosters
Customs officials seize live roosters and hens after inspection
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Thanksgiving leftovers
What to do with those Thanksgiving leftovers?
Man facing aggravated assault charges
Man facing charges for firing shots in south Laredo neighborhood

Latest News

CBP starts to see return to normalcy
Tips to ensure faster travels at Laredo bridges
Thanksgiving leftovers
What to do with those Thanksgiving leftovers?
Man killed in San Bernardo accident
Man killed in accident on San Bernardo Friday morning
When to throw out those leftovers?
When to throw out those leftovers?